Emma Watson just made history at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The MTV TV and Movie Awards have always been known for being a bit more cutting edge than their Oscar and Golden Globe counterparts.

This year it’s more obvious than ever.

For the first time, the ceremony has scrapped the traditional “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” categories for a single, inclusive award.

Emma Watson just made history as the first recipient of the genderless award, beating out other nominees including Hugh Jackman for Logan, Taraji P. Henson for Hidden Figures and Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out.

As someone who has spent much so time advocating for feminism and gender equality, it was surely a fitting result.

Accepting the award for her portrayal of Belle in Beauty and the Beast, the significance was not lost on her.

“The first acting award in history that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience,” she said in her speech.