Emma Thompson has one big regret when it comes to dating.

We all have them. Those moments we look back on and wish we’d done something differently.

Chosen different words. Tried something new. Taken a risk.

For actress Emma Thompson, she wish she’d said ‘yes’ to a date with Donald Trump.

It was 20 years ago, in 1997, as the British actress was filming Primary Colours, that she received a call on her trailer phone.

“In those old days, no one had called my trailer phone ever in my whole life. So I picked it up and he said, ‘Hi!’ It was Donald Trump,” Thompson told Vanity Fair in a recent interview.