SUGAR HIT: Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield back together?

Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield a new couple (again)?

Yes. Well, maybe. We're not quite sure.

If you ask the experts, Emma has been spending plenty of time in Andrew's home town of London in between stints of filming an upcoming series for Netflix, called Maniac, in New York.

The Sun reports the couple, who split in 2015 after four years together, are seeing where things go.

“Andrew’s feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again," a source said of the 28-year-old's attendance at her ex's stage show, Angels In America.

"She has seen the show several times and always goes backstage afterwards to see him."

So, is it a sure thing that they're back together? Hell no. It's very possible the pair crossed paths by coincidence, or are "just good friends", or that Emma really wanted to see Big Ben just one more time before it stopped operating.

But that's far more boring. So let's hope it's Option A.