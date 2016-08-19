Emma McKeon and Josh Palmer both got banned. Yet their actions in Rio are no where near equal.

Picture this: A man and a woman go out clubbing in a foreign city. It’s late. We’re talking wee hours of the morning late. And they’ve had a bunch of drinks.

The woman, having had enough of partying, stays the night with her friends rather than make her way back home on her own.

The man decides to kick on, keeps drinking, and ends up getting robbed at gunpoint before being found disoriented on a beach the next day.

It doesn’t take a genius to notice that there is clearly a big difference in their antics.

And in most rational situations, the woman would be applauded for making the smart, safe decision.

But now we know the Olympics is not most situations.

Today we have two young Australian swimmers, Emma McKeon and Josh Palmer, copping the exact same punishment for vastly different behaviour.

Both must now remain in the Olympic Village between 8am-8pm and they can only travel to sporting events in official Rio 2016 transport.

What’s more, they have together been banned from participating in the Rio closing ceremony.

That is deeply cutting for McKeon who was a strong contender to be our flagbearer after winning four medals in the pool in Rio. Palmer, for what it's worth, finished fifth in his heat of the 100m breaststroke on day one of the games.