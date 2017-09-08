One of Australia's most popular businesswomen just had her fifth baby at home.

In the public eye, Emma Isaacs is known as the founder and Global CEO of Business Chicks, working with a dogged aim to empower women across the world in business, in work and in their careers.

At home, she’s a Los Angeles-based, Aussie mum to five kids under the age of eight.

Just last month, Isaacs welcomed baby Piper into the world at home, surrounded by family, her midwife and her doula. And in sharing the photos – taken by photographer Stevie van der Chys – of the birth on Instagram, her followers and fans were given unique insight into Piper’s entry into the world, surrounded by the people who already love her the most.

It was Isaacs’ fifth homebirth.

Talking to Mamamia about the birth, Isaacs said having the space and support at home to give birth has meant she has always felt a particular sense of safety.

“At home I can choose who I want to surround myself with and it’s where I ultimately feel most safe and relaxed. In my case it’s always my midwife, my doula, my husband and kids that attend the births. My mum’s been at the past three births which has been beautiful too.

“I have a really close bond with my midwife and she comes to my home (or office!) for all my ante-natal visits which for a busy entrepreneur is a huge gift, and she’s with me through the birth and supports me afterwards too,” Isaacs said.