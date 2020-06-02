Last night, thousands of people watched Emma Isaacs give birth live on Instagram.

Last night, surrounded by her family – and thousands of online viewers – Emma Isaacs gave birth to her sixth child.

The Australian entrepreneur and Global Founder of Business Chicks, who is currently based in Los Angeles, delivered a healthy baby boy at home with the assistance of her midwives and doula.

After previously being "talked out of" live-streaming the home birth of her daughter Piper, Emma made the decision to live-stream the birth of her son to her 55,000+ Instagram followers.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, Mamamia’s podcast with what women are talking about this week. Post continues below.

"When my last baby Pier was born, I really wanted to livestream the birth but got talked out of it and really regretted it afterwards," Emma previously shared on Instagram.

"I don't want to make that same mistake again so I'm going to livestream this one.

"I've had five amazing home births and really hope the sixth will be the same."

On Monday night (Australian time), Emma announced that she was experiencing contractions.

"OK friends, looks like we might have some baby action tonight," she wrote in an Instagram post.