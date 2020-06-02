Last night, thousands of people watched Emma Isaacs give birth live on Instagram.

Last night, surrounded by her family – and thousands of online viewers – Emma Isaacs gave birth to her sixth child.
The Australian entrepreneur and Global Founder of Business Chicks, who is currently based in Los Angeles, delivered a healthy baby boy at home with the assistance of her midwives and doula.
After previously being "talked out of" live-streaming the home birth of her daughter Piper, Emma made the decision to live-stream the birth of her son to her 55,000+ Instagram followers.
"When my last baby Pier was born, I really wanted to livestream the birth but got talked out of it and really regretted it afterwards," Emma previously shared on Instagram.
"I don't want to make that same mistake again so I'm going to livestream this one.
"I've had five amazing home births and really hope the sixth will be the same."
View this post on Instagram
When my last baby Piper was born (pictured) I really wanted to livestream the birth but got talked out of it and really regretted it afterwards. I don’t want to make that same mistake again so I’m going to livestream this one (which let’s be honest, could happen anytime from about now). I’ve had five amazing homebirths and really hope the sixth will be much the same. I’m also open to the possibility it might not be. I just want to do my little part to show that women are strong and birth (no matter what your choices are) can be amazing. Anyways this may be up your alley or you might think ‘I cannot think of anything worse’ and both are perfectly acceptable reactions. Each to their own! However, if you know someone who might be fearful of birth and might benefit from experiencing this, then invite them in. Promise to let you know when it starts to unfold. Much love! xo
On Monday night (Australian time), Emma announced that she was experiencing contractions.
"OK friends, looks like we might have some baby action tonight," she wrote in an Instagram post.
