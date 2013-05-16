Turned away from hospital while in labour. 5 days later her baby was dead.

Emma Green is 26 and her baby is dead.

Emma drove from her home in Gladstone to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday last week, after she went into labour. She approached the hospital but was turned away.

According to Emma’s family, she went to the hospital again the next day. Twice. But was sent away on both occasions.

Then on Monday, Emma went to the hospital once more but was apparently told her contractions were not yet close enough together to warrant her admission. Then on Tuesday morning Emma felt her unborn baby stop kicking, stop shifting, stop moving at all.

She went to the hospital again that afternoon, terrified that something was wrong.

Emma’s aunt Sue Bishop explained to The World Today what happened next: