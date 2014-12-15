Emma Freedman gives us a tour of her makeup bag.

Image: Emma Freedman

UPDATE: We were both sad and surprised by the news that Emma Freedman has been made redundant from her position as a weather and sport presenter on Channel 9’s Weekend Today show. The network announced their decision yesterday, with many viewers – and Emma’s father, horse trainer Lee Freedman – expressing their shock on Twitter.

Emma, 25, doesn’t seem to be letting the news get her down, tweeting: “It’s been a blast, but raring to go and looking forward to the next chapter #2015 #stayclassysandiego”

With her enthusiasm, vibrant on-screen presence and great style, we have no doubt the 25-year-old will be snapped up for another position in no time.

Last week, we asked Emma to give us a tour of her makeup bag. Here’s what she revealed:

***

Out on the road as weather chick for the TODAY Show is a mostly pleasant experience. Often joyous and always full of adventure. We travel to all corners of the country and the globe, from the driest, hottest climates, to the freezing cold, and the downright humid.

One thing is nearly certain every single day; we will be outside (except for those ‘special grown up days’ when we might be previewing a fancy exhibition at a museum or perhaps baking cookies at a patisserie - SO adult).

In my job, you don’t have the help of a makeup artist or hairdresser - you are on your own to make yourself look A-ok for TV land. Which I quite enjoy mostly. I am not a makeup artist, but I have made my mug up that many times I have a fair idea about what’s going on.