Emma Freedman sought a psychologist's help after losing her job.

It’s been about a year since Emma Freedman unexpectedly lost her job as Weekend Today‘s weather presenter.

These days, it seems she’s well and truly bounced back — she won this year’s season of Dancing With the Stars, co-hosts The Scoopla Show on Southern Cross Austereo, and has written a children’s book set for release next year. Not too shabby at all.

However, Freedman says recovering from being fired wasn’t a rapid or easy process. “It took me a long time to get over it. I took it to heart and felt as if I didn’t know my place in the world,” the 26-year-old says in this week’s edition of OK!

According to the magazine, Freedman also sought some professional help to deal with the aftermath; along with the support of friends and family, she found solace in sessions with a psychologist.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken about the setback — in September, she told the Daily Telegraph it left her feeling “pretty down” for a number of months. “I’ve moved on and I don’t dwell on that part of my life. I did lose confidence for a while but I’m pretty resilient … I know that if you’re a good person and a hard worker and you have a positive attitude, things will work out,” she admitted.

Losing a job you love can be a deeply hurtful and upsetting experience, so it’s wonderful to read that someone as high-profile as Emma Freedman didn’t hesitate to engage the support she needed.