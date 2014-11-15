Emma Freedman is STILL copping flak for this hairstyle.

What Channel 9 weather girl and David Jones spring racing ambassador Emma Freedman lacks in stature, she makes up for in personality.

Today, the self-confessed loudest girl in the room takes us on a personal journey – using her haircuts to chronicle her life as a tomboy turned bubbly blonde. She talks breakup chops and beach holidays. Oh, and she shows us a photo of herself, covered in chocolate cake from when she was three years old. You may faint from cuteness.