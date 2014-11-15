Emma Freedman is STILL copping flak for this hairstyle.

What Channel 9 weather girl and David Jones spring racing ambassador Emma Freedman lacks in stature, she makes up for in personality.
Today, the self-confessed loudest girl in the room takes us on a personal journey – using her haircuts to chronicle her life as a tomboy turned bubbly blonde. She talks breakup chops and beach holidays. Oh, and she shows us a photo of herself, covered in chocolate cake from when she was three years old. You may faint from cuteness.
After 10 years of research and listening to thousands of Australian women, Pantene is proud to introduce a breakthrough formulation in hair care.
The new Pantene is specifically designed to meet the needs of Australian women by addressing their top hair care concerns. The keratin damage blocker technology and optimal blend of Pro-V nourishes and protects your hair to deliver up to 100% damage protection[2] with a lightweight feel[3]. No need to compromise anymore.
Try it for free[1] & tell us what you think of the new formula at pantenepromise.com.au
[1]limited samples available
[2] 2x more split ends/breakage protection vs. non-conditioning shampoo with system use
[3] excludes deep fortifying and beautiful lengths variants