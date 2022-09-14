Emma fell 14,000ft in a skydiving accident. She says it's the best thing that happened to her.

Emma Carey's life changed irrevocably nine years ago after she sustained an incomplete spinal cord injury when her parachute failed to open during a sky dive.

Since the accident, she has catalogued her recovery and many aspects of her life to her loyal Instagram audience of over 165,000 followers. She has also just released a book The Girl Who Fell From The Sky about her journey since that fateful day.

In a recent post to Instagram Emma writes about how certain dates and moments, like the day she left hospital in Switzerland, have stayed with her.

"In my book I write about the peculiar passing of time," she says.

"If the Emma who held her crutches as she walked out the door of the hospital, was told that on that very same date a few years later, she would be holding a book she wrote herself, and walking through doors she never even dreamed to knock on - she wouldn’t have believed it.

"Or maybe she would have. I didn’t know it at the time but that girl was pretty brave."

She was indeed brave, resilient and courageous. On June 9, 2013, she was just a normal 20-year-old woman embarking on a European adventure.