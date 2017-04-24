Five jewellery pieces that fix the “what do I buy mum for Mother’s Day?” problem.

When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, my mum only ever has one request. That it ‘sparkles‘. She is obsessed with all things jewellery and will often gift herself with pieces that she says are ‘from my dad’. In reality that’s code for ‘I bought it for myself with Dad’s wallet’. And when you’re trying to buy for a woman who really does have everything, picking a present that she’ll treasure and remember forever is a tall order.

But I’ll let you in on a secret I’ve discovered: it’s called Emma & Roe. They offer the next generation in fine jewellery and accessories. So if you’re finding yourself buying for a ‘hinter’ (otherwise known at the mum who drops not so subtle hints about what they want for Mother’s Day) then they’re the perfect go-to.

Their collections are designed to layer together, mix and match or be personalised which means Mum’s present is guaranteed to be one of a kind. Here are my five picks from Emma & Roe’s new personalisation collection:

If you want to give your mum a gift that still allows the element of choice, mini pendants are the way to go. They're incredibly versatile as you can wear them on a necklace, bracelet or both. They can be easily incorporated with other jewellery as well and layered in a variety of ways. A simple letter indicating your mum's name or adding her birthday colour gives the perfect personalised touch.