There's been a surprise Matildas wedding and we're not crying, you're crying.

Matildas' striker Emily Gielnik married her long-term partner Temica Sayer at a beautiful outdoor wedding on Wednesday. Wedding guests included family, friends and many of Emily's Matildas teammates, including Ellie Carpenter and Teagan Micah.

The newlyweds shared a short video of their big day with fans on their social media accounts captioned, "23.08.23 - Truly the best day of our lives."









Video via Instagram/emilygielnik.

The pre-wedding celebrations began back in July when Temica, director of wellness studio Saltt, held a hen's party for her closest mates at Broadbeach. Temica wrote at the time that she couldn't wait to marry "future wifey" Emily.

While Emily was originally due to play as part of the Matildas World Cup squad, she unfortunately suffered an ankle injury in March and did not recover in time. Instead, she spent the World Cup commentating and cheering on her beloved "Tillies" while also spending time with Temica before their big day.