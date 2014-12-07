Congratulations are in order for one of TV’s favourite stars.

‘Bones’ actress Emily Deschanel (older sister of Zooey Deschanel) is set to become a mother for the second time – and there’s a chance it could lead to a twist in her hit tv show.

Emily Deschanel.

A representative for the actress confirmed to People that the 38-year-old is expecting another baby with her actor/writer husband David Hornsby, 39.

The couple married in September 2010 in an intimate ceremony in LA. A year later they welcomed son Henry Hornsby into the world.

Emily is currently filming the 10th season of crime series Bones. In an interview with ET earlier this year she said the only way her character Brennan would have another child with fictional husband Booth was if she was to fall pregnant again in real life.

Or perhaps we will just see Dr Brennan carrying around a lot of folders or standing in front of a lot of desks in the lab…

Congratulations Emily and David!