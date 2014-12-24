Actress Emily Blunt has discovered a new way to bring on labour.

Add this one to this list.

Are you in your final weeks of pregnancy, desperately hoping that baby will pop out of you ASAP? Like NOW.

Sure you could try the old wives tales to induce labour with vigorous sex, a big curry or some nipple tweaking.

Or you could try this.

Hollywood star Emily Blunt says something else helped her to literally “Let it Go“. And by “It” we mean her adorable daughter Hazel.

The Into The Woods actress had her now 10-month-old daughter with husband John Krasinski back in February, after watching the film Frozen.

"I saw Frozen the day before I had my daughter. Isn't that crazy? There was nothing on and I was like, 'Do you think this will be good?,' and John indulged me and we went to see it," Emily told E! News.

"I was like, 'I'm about to. I'm literally about to let it go.'"

Maybe trying to hit the high notes while belting out the movie's famous song had something to do with it.

What have you tried to bring on labour?

