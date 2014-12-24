sex

Actress Emily Blunt has discovered a new way to bring on labour.

Add this one to this list.

Are you in your final weeks of pregnancy, desperately hoping that baby will pop out of you ASAP? Like NOW.

Sure you could try the old wives tales to induce labour with vigorous sex, a big curry or some nipple tweaking.

Or you could try this.

Hollywood star Emily Blunt says something else helped her to literally “Let it Go“. And by “It” we mean her adorable daughter Hazel.

Baby Hazel.

The Into The Woods actress had her now 10-month-old daughter with husband John Krasinski back in February, after watching the film Frozen.

"I saw Frozen the day before I had my daughter. Isn't that crazy? There was nothing on and I was like, 'Do you think this will be good?,' and John indulged me and we went to see it," Emily told E! News.

"I was like, 'I'm about to. I'm literally about to let it go.'"

Maybe trying to hit the high notes while belting out the movie's famous song had something to do with it.

What have you tried to bring on labour?

To see all of the other celebrity babies born this year, CLICK THROUGH the gallery...
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell welcomed baby girl Delta
Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Kate Ritchie and Stuart Webb.
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac
Emily Blunt and John KrasinskiBaby Hazel Insert - Emily Blunt with husband John Krasinski
Guy and Jules Sebastian
Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Gwen Stefani with her son Apollo
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Ciara and "Future"
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen
Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre
Doutzen Kroes and Sunnery James
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek
Drew Barrymore and her daughters, Olive and Frankie.
Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari
Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery
Lil Kim
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Thandie Newton and Ol Parker
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman
Kevin and Danielle Jonas
Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler
Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett
Robert and Susan Downey
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen
Amanda Peet and David Benioff Friedman
Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaVelle
Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber
Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec
David Arquette and Christine McLarty
Melissa George and Jean-David Blanc
Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta
Rebecca and Chris Judd
Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis
Erin McNaught and "Example"
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene
Kate Waterhouse and Luke Ricketson
Dale and Sophie Vine

Want more? Try these:

What we wish we'd known about labour.

These women are in labour, and they can't stop laughing.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Anal Episode

Sealed Section

What's Your Number?

The Prude & The Pornstar
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???