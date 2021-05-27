Emilee Hembrow's son Jamal was born still. This is what she wants you to know.

"My sisters, my friends, my husband's siblings and parents were all incredibly supportive. We had people cooking every day, cleaning every day - there was honestly just such a great amount of support."

The silence surrounding stillbirth.

Like many of us, Emilee had no idea just how common it is for families to experience stillbirth.

The fact is that there is still such a deafening silence surrounding pregnancy loss, making stillbirth a very dark and isolating place, that is often shrouded in unnecessary shame and secrecy.

"I think there's definitely a culture of silence around stillbirth and pregnancy loss because often people are too afraid to discuss it," said Hembrow.

"The reality is that six babies are stillborn every day in Australia so it's really common. I wanted to share my story because I feel like the support was something that really helped me grief whereas if I didn't share it, I feel like it could have been really isolating."

Emilee said that sharing her experience on social media and having the support of resources like Still Six Lives, which helps raise awareness around pregnancy loss, helped her grieve.

"It was really therapeutic for me knowing that I was connecting with other women that had gone through the same thing, and helping them know that they're not alone."

"Opening up the conversation around pregnancy loss also helps reduce the risk. If people know the statistics and that it's still happening people will speak about it."

According to the Royal Women's Hospital in Melbourne, A quarter of stillbirths that occur cannot be explained, and half of these happen when the mother is close to full term.

"There's three main things that I learnt from Still Six Lives in reducing the risk of stillbirth. Quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke, monitoring baby's movements and also sleeping on your side after 28 weeks. Obviously not all stillbirths are preventable, but to have this discussion and just know these three things, can help reduce the risk."