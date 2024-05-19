'I embarrassed my teen daughter in front of her boyfriend. She hasn't spoken to me since.'

As told to Ann DeGrey.

I've always known that being a mother would have its challenges, but I never expected to find myself in a situation where my 16-year-old daughter Emma would cut off contact with me.

Our relationship has always been a bit difficult, mostly due to my anger issues. I've worked hard to manage them, but sometimes, my temper gets the best of me. Emma and I have had our ups and downs, but I never imagined something like this would happen.

As a child, Emma was just gorgeous and full of curiosity and energy. As she grew up, her strong-willed personality became more apparent. And that's why we've always clashed.

Even though I've tried my best to be patient, sometimes my anger would flare up, and we'd be yelling at each other—she always hit back at me and that made me even more furious.

Emma is now a teenager and I realise she's trying to find her place in the world. I've tried to give her the space she needs while still being there for her, but it's a difficult balance, especially as I'm a single mum.

When she started dating a boy named Jack, she seemed very happy. I was excited to meet him and show Emma that I support her choices. So, about six months ago, Emma invited Jack over for lunch. I wanted everything to be perfect, so I spent the morning cooking her favourite food and making sure the house was nice and tidy.