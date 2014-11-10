Fluff: What exactly was the dress code for the MTV Awards?

The MTV European Music Awards are being held in Scotland right now. Which unfortunately means we have to see both David Hasslehoff AND Redfoo in kilts (that might be something you’re into, in which case, good for you and you can find those photos in the gallery below, you deviant Scottish babes).

Look, awards will be given and received, we’re sure. Shiny famous people who sing for a living will collect tiny trophies and other, less shiny, less famous people will clap. Reality TV stars will inexplicably be there. All of them.

But, really? This is just another time we get to look at the outfits of the Wild and Famous.

Here you go.

Nicki Minaj looking unusually understated.

Ariana Grande is sophisticated in a slinky navy dress with cut-outs.

David Hasselhoff shows off his Scottish pride in his EMA outfit.

'Boom Clap' singer Charli XCX stands out in a sequinned two-piece and fluffy, sparkling platforms.

Ozzy Osbourne knows how to pose in a navy suit.

Sharon Osbourne channels a similar look to husband Ozzy.

'Hideaway' singer Kiesza makes a statement in a multicoloured, feathered dress.

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn doesn't need a lot of fabric to look good.

English singer Alesha Dixon may be the only one who can rock a penguin-inspired shirt dress.

"Don't Hassel the Hoff" - sound advice from Redfoo.

Jaws dropped when Geordie Shore's Vicki Pattison stepped out in this gown.

Ed Sheeran shows off his tattoos in a casual button up.

Italian singer Alessandra Amoroso sparkles in a sheer black and gold gown.

Redfoo tries a Scottish/rock look in a studded leather vest and a kilt.

Singer Emeli Sande looks stunning in a sheer burgundy kimono and white mid-length dress.

Actress and musician Jena Malone looks elegant in a high-neck dress.

Skylar Grey sports a boyish look in patched jeans and a baseball jacket.

'Rather Be' singer Jess Glynne looks cool and casual in a metallic vest and loose black pants.

Heavily pregnant Alicia Keys gets ready for her killer performance.

Ozzy Osbourne seems happy with his Global Icon Award.