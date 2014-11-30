Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

Labor wins Victorian election.

Labor leader Daniel Andrews has won the Victorian state election against outgoing premier Denis Napthine.

Upon winning he said, “The people of Victoria have today given to us the greatest of gifts, entrusted to us the greatest of responsibilities and bestowed upon us the greatest of honours and, ladies and gentlemen, we will not let them down.”

Daniel Andrews delivers victory speech.

The winning party needed to claim 45 seats to win government, so as soon as Labor had 47 Napthine conceded defeat against Andrews. He has said he will stand down as Liberal Party leader.

“It is time for renewal, it is time for change,” he said.

“We are people who have got a great contribution to make to Victoria.”

“We will continue to make that contribution as a hard-working, dedicated opposition that holds government to account.”



Sir Elton John pays tribute to Phillip Hughes.

During a concert in Germany, Sir Elton John, dedicated his song ‘ Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to Australian cricketers Phillip Hughes, who would have been 26 today, and Sean Abbott, 22.

Hughes passed away on Thursday after being struck on the head by a cricket ball during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sir Elton told a Munich audience, “I am a big huge sports fan and I love cricket, which you don’t know anything about over here.

“Today an Australian batsman called Phil Hughes died of injuries he received while batting in Sydney in Australia, and the man who bowled the ball is a 22-year-old called Sean Abbott and it wasn’t his fault, it was a freak accident.

“But, I want to dedicate this song to the memory of Phil Hughes and to the Australian team and all the cricketers in Australia who knew him because, he gave me so much pleasure.

“To Sean Abbott, all I can say is that it’s going to take you a long time to get over this but you have a huge future ahead of you so please don’t give up. This is for you Phil, wherever you are.”