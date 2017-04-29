What Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's children think they do for work.

“Because she sees me with the animals and cleaning the horses on the farm.”

After being announced as the Australian launch ambassador of the new nature-inspired haircare range, we spoke to the 40-year-old about beauty, life in Byron Bay and being kind to the environment.

You’ve lived in Australia for a few years now, what do you love most about it?

“Where we live is in nature and they can enjoy all the amazing nature in Australia and they can see a snake one day or the next they see a big spider in the wall and they’re not even scared. I think that’s something that I would have loved to have grown up with because I grew up in the city [in Spain] so it’s really special and important that I can give my kids that. And the sense of humour is very similar to the Spanish, they’re very friendly and open and they like to enjoy life as much as they can, so it makes me feel like home.”

My son said to his brother “Tristan hold my hand so you don’t get eaten by a crocodile” #mykids #littlelegends @australia #byronbay A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 6, 2017 at 2:37am PST

What’s the best beauty trick you’ve learnt from the makeup artists you’ve worked with throughout your career?

“It’s funny because I didn’t use to appreciate how many tricks makeup artists can give to you because you don’t get taught them when you’re at home. So I try to teach my friends the basic tricks I’ve learned and I always try to tell them you don’t need to wear much. Three things that help you glow is a little bit of mascara, some blush for your cheeks and some moisturiser for your lips, then you’re done. You just need a little bit and it will make you feel really healthy.”