What Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's children think they do for work.

Their main reason for moving Down Under – to get their kids away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi – may not have been ideal, but two years on Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth really do call Australia home.
But while they may both have seriously glam day jobs, the pair live a very down-to-earth life in Byron Bay.
Don’t believe us? Just ask their children, India Rose, four, and twins Tristan and Sasha, three.
“My daughter asked me the other day ‘Are we farmers?’,” Pataky said at the L’Oreal Botanicals launch last week.