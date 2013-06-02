The best of Ellen's pranks.

Here at Mamamia, we’re pretty big Ellen fans.

We love the way she dances. We love the guests she has on the show (although, Sophia Grace and Rosie tend to get a mixed reaction in the office.) And, above all else, we love her pranks. She’s our prank spirit guide.

But there’s one problem with The Ellen Show.

It doesn’t air on weekends.

However, we think we’ve come up with the perfect solution to this two day Degeneres deficit: a page full of Ellen’s best pranks.

You’re welcome.

The Scare Prank:

With a degree of difficulty low enough that it can be managed by most four-year-olds, but a level of satisfaction that never gets old, the ‘Scare’ is a classic prank. The premise is simple:

1) You hide.

2) Your target enters.

3) You scare them.

4) Hilarity ensues.

Regardless of how easy this prank is to pull off, by performing it on celebrities backstage at her show Ellen adds an extra level of difficulty that makes her the Scare Champion.

For a textbook example, look no further than Ellen scaring Katie Holmes:

But, for the ultimate demonstration of Ellen’s scaring capabilities, you have to watch this video of her scaring Taylor Swift:

The Earpiece Prank:

Even though she sometimes scares them, celebrities love Ellen. So much so, that they are willing to put an earpiece in, go to a random public place, and obey her every command.