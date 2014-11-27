Ellen in Fifty Shades of Grey is the best thing we've seen all day.

Fifty Shades of Grey.

Think whips. Think handcuffs. Think hardcore passion.

Think Ellen DeGeneres.

Spot the difference. Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres in an Anastasia Steel competition.

Well, now we do. Our favourite TV host Ellen, who likes to digitally insert herself into various videos and photos, has now showed us her ‘deleted scenes’ from the Fifty Shades of Grey movie that will be released on Valentine’s Day 2015.

It’s probably better than the real thing. Especially when she has a piece of popcorn stuck to her face in a passionate embrace.

Here we go. Fifty Shades of Ellen:

Watch the actual trailer and you’ll see how well Ellen matched it. Released on Valentine’s Day 2015 (roar).

Must read: Mia Freedman has a reminder to anyone who is outraged over Fifty Shades of Grey