Ellen gets a boyfriend. Breaks the internet.

Ellen Degeneres has been known to bring the cute on occasion (or twenty), but this video takes it so far it may just break your brain.

A four-year-old boy in the US, Kai, has decided that he wants Ellen to be his girlfriend. And, obviously, that means serenading her on a regular basis.

This video of Kai singing ‘If I was your man’ has over 4 million hits – and for good reason.

IT. BRINGS. ALL. THE. CUTE.

At 2:30 he starts singing.

And look out for 3:13 when he makes a move and takes her hand.