Ellen and Portia share a make-up free selfie. Melts the Internet's cold heart.

You can’t really gather a list of remarkable celebrity couples without including Ellen Degeneres, 56, and Portia De Rossi, 41.

The pair have been together for 10 years now, married for six, and will celebrate their anniversary tomorrow.

The couple are usually notoriously quiet about their private lives, so obviously there are divorce rumours (obviously).

‘You’re so quiet about your relationship. How could you possibly be happy?’

Portia has answered in the best possible way: by put up a stunning picture of her and Ellen on Twitter- 100 per cent make-up free and deliriously happy.

She captioned the image ‘Saturday’. Subtext: HAPPY

Earlier this year to celebrate 6 years together Portia also made this very sweet, and…er…subtle… gesture in the sky for her wife.

LOOK. MORE HAPPINESS:

Ellen and Portia DeGeneres’ relationship has been the subject of cover upon cover of tabloid magazines as of late, with multiple titles claiming that their marriage is on the rocks.

Which is awkward because, according to Ellen DeGeneres, the first time that she heard of her marriages impending failure was when she was sitting in the hair salon, next to a pile of tabloid magazines:

If you can’t watch the video, DeGeneres told her show’s audience:

It caught my eye because Portia and I were in the corner and I thought, ‘Oh that’s so sweet, they’re honouring us. But then I read the headline underneath. And it said: ‘Ellen and Portia Marriage Crumbles.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, what happened? They seemed so happy.’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, I’m Ellen.’ And I should know if that was happening.

DeGeneres then said: “There’s not one ounce of truth to any of it. I’m very happily married. In fact, the only thing we ever argue about is who loves who more.”

SEE? SO MUCH HAPPINESS!

If between all that, and this glorious Kardashian inspired Christmas card people still think their relationship is on the rocks?

You know what? Everyone remain calm, but we think these kids are alright.

We love a good make-up free selfie here at Mamamia. Sure, we love seeing celebrities dolled up and at red carpets, but every now and then it’s nice to remind ourselves that they’re, well, human too….
Nicki Minaj gets close and personal in the shower.
Nicki Minaj gets close and personal in the shower.
Nicki Minaj gets close and personal in the shower.
Nicki Minaj gets close and personal in the shower.
Nicki Minaj gets close and personal in the shower.
Nicki Minaj gets close and personal in the shower.
Nicki Minaj gets close and personal in the shower.
1375626479000-jennifer-aniston-600-1308041029_3_4
Marion Cotillard
Nicole Kidman
reg_1024-kristenstewart-mh_-011813.jpg
Marion Cotillard
Nicole Kidman
Kristen Stewart
Heidi Klum with no make-up on
Caroline Flack with no make-up
Louise Redknapp with no make-up on
Hillary Clinton 'without make-up'.
The New Girl's Zooey Deschanel in People
Zooey Deschanel
Bridesmaids' Rose Byrne in People
Rose Byrne
Modern Family's Julie Bowen in People
Julie Bowen
Mirror Mirror's Lily Collins in People
Lily Collins
Mad Men's Jessica Pare in People
Jessica Pare
Paris Jackson
Mission Impossible's Paula Patton in People
Paula Patton

And in case you missed our supermodels without make-up gallery, here it is.
Rosie Huntington Whitley
Alessandra Ambroisa
Jessica Stam
Karolina Kurkova
Coco Rocha
Bar Rafaeli
Laetitia Casta
Mariaclara Boscono
Natasha Poly
Adriana Lima
Lara Stone
Catherine McNeil
Caroline Trentini
Lily Donaldson
The ridiculously photogenic guy.
