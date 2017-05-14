Elle Halliwell: "I'm going to claw my way through life to see my baby grow up."

From the very beginning, Elle Halliwell has chosen the life of her son.

She chose his life, when she learned she was pregnant 48 hours after she was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer and decided to keep the baby.

She chose his life, when she said ‘no’ to receiving treatment until after he was born. Even though the delay meant she might not survive the pregnancy.

Today, on Mother’s Day, five months after the birth of Tor Felix Biasotto, Halliwell, 31, is still choosing the life of her son.

“It’s so surreal. Looking back to this time last year, everything’s different,” the former newspaper reporter told tonight’s 60 Minutes.

“We have an extra person in the family and he has just completed it. It’s amazing.”

Never imagined I’d be holding this little guy on #MothersDay – what a blessing. Love to all the mums out there; you’re amazing ???? thanks for the pic @ecoya ???????? A post shared by Elle Halliwell (@ellehalliwell) on May 13, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Halliwell is living with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML). She hadn’t known she was sick until she received the results of a routine blood test while trying to fall pregnant.