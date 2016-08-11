We can all learn a few things from The Bachelor's Eliza.

It’s not often a contestant leaves a reality show, watches it back and says, “Yep, that’s me”.

But that’s exactly what The Bachelor‘s self-confessed “weirdo” Eliza St. John did.

“They portrayed me exactly as I am,” she told Kyle and Jackie O this morning, after her exit from the show last night.

Missed the episode? Read Rosie’s recap here.

“You’ve got to celebrate who you are when you’re falling in love you’ve got to show that.”

The moment Richie and Eliza met. Before she burst into song. Source: Channel 10

And that's exactly what the 31-year-old actress and event co-coordinator did – from her opening song to the final rose.

We first met Eliza when she strolled up the driveway to meet her potential suitor armed with shoulder-pads, a sparkly belt and a song in her heart.