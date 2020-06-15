Since the age of 12, Lara Pack has been in pain. And despite having various surgeries to fix that, it only got worse after having children.

Now, not only did this pain affect her every day, but it made sex and pleasure two things that were nearly impossible to enjoy.

LISTEN: Lara Pack chats to Mia Freedman. Post continues after audio...

On this week's episode of the Lady Startup podcast, Lara sat down with Mia Freedman to discuss how her experiences with pelvic pain led her to starting her successful sex toy brand, Elixir Play.





Lara began by explaining that before starting the brand, she realised that plenty of women weren’t using sex toys (or pleasure products as Lara likes to call them) and many were experiencing similar pelvic pain issues to her.

And to preface why these issues and sex overlap, Lara explained what she has been through.

"I had endo (endometriosis) as a kid — literally from 12, I had excruciating pain. I had five laparoscopies by the time I was 19,” she began.