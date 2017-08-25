It may have taken her dad playing wingman (not something anyone wants to admit) to make it happen, but The Bachelor contestant Elise Stacy is finally on Matty J’s radar and she’s blitzing up the favourite ranks.
This wasn’t always the case. In fact, the former professional hockey player almost walked out of the show earlier in the season.
It had been six weeks and she’d hardly had any one-on-one time with the man himself.
“I was, kind of, done,” Elise told News Corp. “You get to that point — and by this time it had been six weeks, and (I’d been) sitting around the house, not working, not getting any dates, where I was like ‘what’s the point?'”
No, Elise, no.