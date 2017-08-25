It took a group date, in which Jen, Cobie, Elise and Simone all reunited with a family member, for Elise’s dad to put the pressure on and Matty J and he realised: “The more I think about it, Elise and I are just so similar.”

Then…. Last night there was a double decker bus and too-many views of Sydney and a bunch of flowers followed by an awkward hockey match in their first actual date, which led to Matty having yet another realisation: Elise has been a dark horse all along.

“When he said ‘Sorry I have overlooked you’, that caught me by surprise,” she told News Corp.

“I felt that he was very genuine. I was happy that he said; ‘This is where my head’s at’ because it could so easily have gone the other way.”

Most importantly, she’s thankful to her dad who’s come around drastically on this whole finding-love-in-a-television-show idea.

“I was so proud of my dad. I think I gave him a high five and said, ‘Good on you’,” Elise said. “Matty just needed a bit of a shake-up.”

Let’s not get toooo excited, however.

“When I said I was going to do The Bachelor dad freaked out, but now he’s his (Matty’s) number one fan,” Elise said.

“Now it’s like, ‘Matty, do you actually just want to hang out with Phil, or are you actually interested in me?'”

We, for one, are thankful you didn’t walk out Elise. Who else would have beaten Matty J on the hockey field?

