tv

Elisabeth Moss just won her first ever Emmy, but one word had her speech cut short.

Elisabeth Moss has won her first ever Emmy for her role as Offred in the Hulu adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale.

She had been nominated five times for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series previously but 2017 saw her (finally) take home the award.

The Mad Men actress thanked Hulu, her cast and crew, fellow nominees and author Margaret Atwood.

Elisabeth-Moss-emmys-17-social
Image: Foxtel

"Thanks for what you did in 1985 and thank you for what you continue to do for all of us," she said.

After making a joke about how she wished the writers could have written this speech for her, she thanked her family, including her mother who she had brought along as her date to the awards ceremony. (Post continues after gallery)

Emmy Awards 2017

Millie Bobby BrownMillie Bobby Brown. Image via Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT
Sarah Hyland. Image via Getty.Sarah Hyland. Image via Getty.
Anna ChlumskyAnna Chlumsky. Image via Getty.
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsAmanda Crew. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsSofía Vergara. Image via Getty.
Edie Falco. Image via Getty.Edie Falco. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsAnika Noni. Image via Getty.
Samantha Bee. Image via Getty.Comedian Samantha Bee. Image via Getty.
Julianne Hough. Image via Getty.Julianne Hough. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ajiona AlexusAjiona Alexus. Image via Getty.
Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Abby Elliott. Image via Getty.Abby Elliott. Image via Getty.
Kiernan Shipka. Image via Getty.Yvonne Strahovski. Image via Getty.
Nina KiriNina Kiri. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Erin Lim. Image via Getty.Erin Lim. Image via Getty.
Rashida Jones. Image via Getty.Rashida Jones. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Uzo Aduba emmys
Uzo Aduba. Image via Getty.
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey emmys
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey. Image via Getty.
Ellie Kemper emmys
Ellie Kemper. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lily Tomlin emmys
Lily Tomlin. Image via Getty.
Jessica Biel emmys
Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tessa Thompson emmys
Tessa Thompson. Image via Getty.
Heidi Klum emmys
Heidi Klum. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kate McKinnon emmys
Kate McKinnon. Image via Getty.
Lea Michele emmys
Lea Michele. Image via Getty.
Viola Davis emmys
Viola Davis. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Elizabeth Moss emmys
Elizabeth Moss. Image via Getty.
Laverne Cox emmys
Laverne Cox. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jaimie Alexander emmys
Jaimie Alexander . Image via Getty.
Leslie Jones emmys
Leslie Jones. Image via Getty.
Debra Messing emmys
Debra Messing. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zoë Kravitz emmys
Zoë Kravitz. Image via Getty.
Nicole Kidman emmys
Nicole Kidman. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shailene Woodley emmys
Shailene Woodley. Image via Getty.
Reese Witherspoon emmys
Reese Witherspoon. Image via Getty.
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin emmys
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rashina Jones emmys
Rashina Jones. Image via Getty.
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli emmys
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cicely Tyson emmys
Cicely Tyson. Image via Getty.
gabrielle union emmys
Gabrielle Union. Image via Getty.
Jane Krakowski emmys
Jane Krakowski. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gina Rodriguez emmys
Gina Rodriguez. Image via Getty.
Ariel Winter emmys
Ariel Winter. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Julie Bowen emmys
Julie Bowen. Image via Getty.
Robin Wright and Dylan Frances Penn
Robin Wright (L) and Dylan Frances Penn. Image via Getty.
Julia Louis Dreyfus emmys
Julia Louis Dreyfus. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chrissy Metz getty
Chrissy Metz. Image via Getty.
Susan Sarandon emmys
Susan Sarandon. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra emmys
Priyanka Chopra. Image via Getty.
keri russell emmys
Keri Russel. Image via Getty.
allison janney emmys
Allison Janney. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
tina fey emmys
Tina Fey. Image via Getty.
Thandie Newton emmys
Thandie Newton. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT

It was then that she dropped the F bomb.

"[Thank you to] My brother Derek for being my best friend since the day you were born and my mother, you are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f***** badass," she said.

It was then the music was turned on to signal to her to wrap up. In the stream on Foxtel, it was not bleeped out.

elisabeth-moss-mum-1
Elisabeth Moss' mum during her speech. Image: Foxtel.

However within minutes she was back on stage to accept the Emmy for Outstanding Drama along with the rest of her Handmaid's Tale cast and crew.

The show beat The Crown, House of Cards, Better Call Saul, Stranger Things and Westworld.

Atwood received a standing ovation from the theatre and showrunner Bruce Miller used the time on stage to deliver a message to all attendees.

“It’s been lovely," he said.

"Go home and wrap it up. We have a lot of things to fight for.”

READ MORE: 

MORE FROM THE EMMY'S:

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???