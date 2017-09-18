Elisabeth Moss just won her first ever Emmy, but one word had her speech cut short.

Elisabeth Moss has won her first ever Emmy for her role as Offred in the Hulu adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale.

She had been nominated five times for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series previously but 2017 saw her (finally) take home the award.

The Mad Men actress thanked Hulu, her cast and crew, fellow nominees and author Margaret Atwood.

"Thanks for what you did in 1985 and thank you for what you continue to do for all of us," she said.

After making a joke about how she wished the writers could have written this speech for her, she thanked her family, including her mother who she had brought along as her date to the awards ceremony. (Post continues after gallery)

Emmy Awards 2017