celebrity

Elisabeth Moss' Emmys outfit held a hidden message for the patriarchy.

Elisabeth Moss’ Emmy Awards speech was full of swear words on Sunday night, and according to her stylist for the evening, so too was her outfit but we just couldn’t see it upon first glance.

Following the awards show, Moss’s stylist, Karla Welch, posted an image of the sole of the 35-year-old’s left shoe that read ‘off.’

A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on

“You’ll have to guess what the other shoe says… our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance,” Welch wrote.

The shoe’s designer, Olgana Paris, also shared the image with the caption, “A patriotic note from @elisabethmossofficial.”

Given her liberal use of the f-word during her speech for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award she won for her performance in The Handmaid’s Talewe’re going to go out on a limb here and guess that written on the sole of Elisabeth Moss’s right shoe is the word “f*ck.”

After all, what would Offred do?

(Spoiler: she’d definitely write “f*ck off” onto the soles of her astronomically high and uncomfortable high heels that men are not required to wear.)

Moss also used her outfit to send another, slightly more obvious, message to the patriarchy and the President of the United States of America indirectly himself, pinning a blue American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) ribbon to her Louboutin clutch.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT
Elizabeth Moss emmys
Elizabeth Moss. Image via Getty.
Kyra Sedgewick. Image via Getty.
Kyra Sedgewick. Image via Getty.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Image via Getty.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Laura Dern. Image via Getty.
Laura Dern. Image via Getty.
allison janney emmys
Allison Janney. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
keri russell emmys
Keri Russel. Image via Getty.
Priyanka Chopra emmys
Priyanka Chopra. Image via Getty.
Susan Sarandon emmys
Susan Sarandon. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chrissy Metz getty
Chrissy Metz. Image via Getty.
Julia Louis Dreyfus emmys
Julia Louis Dreyfus. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Robin Wright and Dylan Frances Penn
Robin Wright (L) and Dylan Frances Penn. Image via Getty.
Julie Bowen emmys
Julie Bowen. Image via Getty.
Thandie Newton emmys
Thandie Newton. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gina Rodriguez emmys
Gina Rodriguez. Image via Getty.
Jane Krakowski emmys
Jane Krakowski. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
gabrielle union emmys
Gabrielle Union. Image via Getty.
Cicely Tyson emmys
Cicely Tyson. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli emmys
Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli. Image via Getty.
Rashina Jones emmys
Rashina Jones. Image via Getty.
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin emmys
Alec Baldwin (L) and TV personality Hilaria Baldwin. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reese Witherspoon emmys
Reese Witherspoon. Image via Getty.
Debra Messing emmys
Debra Messing. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zoë Kravitz emmys
Zoë Kravitz. Image via Getty.
Shailene Woodley emmys
Shailene Woodley. Image via Getty.
Nicole Kidman emmys
Nicole Kidman. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Leslie Jones emmys
Leslie Jones. Image via Getty.
Jaimie Alexander emmys
Jaimie Alexander . Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Laverne Cox emmys
Laverne Cox. Image via Getty.
Viola Davis emmys
Viola Davis. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tessa Thompson emmys
Tessa Thompson. Image via Getty.
Heidi Klum emmys
Heidi Klum. Image via Getty.
Kate McKinnon emmys
Kate McKinnon. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lea Michele emmys
Lea Michele. Image via Getty.
Jessica Biel emmys
Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lily Tomlin emmys
Lily Tomlin. Image via Getty.
Ellie Kemper emmys
Ellie Kemper. Image via Getty.
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey emmys
James Corden (L) and producer Julia Carey. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Uzo Aduba emmys
Uzo Aduba. Image via Getty.

Worn by many celebrities throughout the evening, the ACLU is a not-for-profit organisation that fights to uphold and protect the civil rights and freedoms guaranteed to US citizens under the United States’ Constitution. The union’s membership has doubled since Donald Trump was elected President in November 2016.

Now let’s sit back and wait for the Trump tweets about all of this to roll in…

Listen: Laura and Clare discuss the highs and lows of the 2017 Emmy Awards on The Binge. 

Liked this? You’ll also enjoy…

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???