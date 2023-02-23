Mamamia Announces Award-Winning Journalist Elfy Scott As New Editor.

The Mamamia Media Company announced today that 29-year-old Elfy Scott has been appointed to the role of Editor.

Elfy Scott is an award-winning journalist, presenter, podcast host and producer. She has just released her debut non-fiction book, 'The One Thing We’ve Never Spoken About', an extraordinary work of in-depth, long-form journalism, which focuses on the silence and stigma that surrounds complex mental health conditions in Australia.

Elfy began her career at BuzzFeed News, working as the newsroom’s first science reporter and her journalism has featured in publications such as The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, BuzzFeed News, SBS, Vice, Mamamia and Broadly.

In addition to her extensive experience in journalism, Elfy is also a podcast host and producer, having helmed the Spotify exclusive Australian politics show ‘Left Right Out’, and environmental news series ‘The Green Canary’.

She has also previously been senior producer and host of the daily online news show, The Junkee Takeaway on Facebook Watch, and has experience collaborating with brands such as Red Bull, Google and Greenpeace.

In 2015, Elfy was shortlisted for Print Media of the Year by Voiceless for her work for The Saturday Paper regarding animal experimentation in Australia. In 2021, she took home a B&T 30 Under 30 winner in the producer and journalist category.



Elfy Scott, Editor at Mamamia said:

“I could not be more thrilled to take on the role of Editor at Mamamia.