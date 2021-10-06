“I didn’t know much about electric vehicles. Now these 5 things about them are making it my next car.”

One thing they don’t warn you about when you become a parent of a teen is that they keep you accountable.

Suddenly, you have this person calling you out on things.

Mum, the sign says you can’t park here.

Mum, that bottle goes in the recycling.

Mum, you should have seen that I left the milk out overnight!

One thing my teen, Winston, is hot on at the moment is sustainability – you know, this generation doing its best for the globe so that the next generation doesn’t inherit our mess.

Basically – not depleting our planet to the point of no return.

To be honest, I do feel the pressure. Not just the responsibility for my son and his kids and my great-grandkids… but also, Winston’s judgement.

I need to show my son that I cared about my carbon footprint (environmental impact) on the planet.

Take, for example, my car. Until a few years ago, I’ve had cars of various sizes, and one of them I would definitely consider now to be way bigger than I needed. To my credit, I’ve down-sized and made more careful selections, buying a small hatchback that suits my needs, and so a significantly reduced impact on the environment.