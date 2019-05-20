-With AAP.

1. The six regional areas that helped the Coalition win the election.

Much of the focus following Labor’s shock election loss has been on Queensland, but shifts against the ALP came from regional areas across the country.

The ABC have listed six key electorates that showed a trend against Labor.

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon narrowly survived a major swing right in Cessnock, a mining community near Newcastle, NSW. The swing on primary votes was around 20 percentage points and One Nation candidate Stuart Bonds clearly took votes from Labor, the ABC reported.

Grafton, NSW, saw Labor drop about 15 percentage points, which meant Nationals MP Kevin Hogan easily kept his seat.

Labor’s Justine Keay lost the seat of Braddon, in Tasmania’s north west, less than a year after her by-election win. Keay’s primary vote was down about 10 percentage points across the six booths in Burnie. The swing to the Coalition was five per cent.

In Queensland, Labor candidate Belinda Hassan lost thousands of first-preference votes in Mackay. Some northern booths saw swings of more than 20 percentage points.

In central Queensland, Rockhampton swung heavily towards sitting MP Michelle Landry and One Nation received 17 per cent of the vote delivering a swing against Labor of more than 10 percentage points.

Ipswich in Brisbane’s south west was considered a safe Labor seat, but booths returned double-digit swings against the ALP. Labor’s immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann held on, though his margin is now just 1.5 per cent.

Western Australia had been expected to rally for Labor but the swing did not eventuate.

Labor senator Penny Wong said Queensland had been tough for federal Labor for a “fair while”.

She laid part of the blame on Queensland-based billionaire Clive Palmer, who spent an estimated $60 million on advertising for his United Australia Party.

“Mr Palmer’s relentless advertising, which essentially set a pox on everybody, is much more difficult for a party like ours,” Senator Wong said.

“These are not the numbers the Labor Party wanted to see… Labor was going into this election expecting to form government early,” former Labor senator Sam Dastyari said.

Labor leader Bill Shorten stood down on Saturday after conceding to the coalition and is reportedly backing deputy Tanya Plibersek to take over as leader. She will formally announce on Monday that she will also contest the leadership after receiving significant support from colleagues, senior Labor figures and rank and file Labor members.

Mr Shorten’s former leadership rival Anthony Albanese has thrown his hat into the ring, talking up his authenticity, listening skills and capacity to unite different tribes.