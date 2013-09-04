Election 2013 countdown: Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott face off in press conference.

By SCOTT LIMBRICK

Coming into the final week of the campaign, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Opposition Leader Tony Abbott appeared in Sydney for a rare joint press conference on Tuesday evening.

“We strongly believe that Australia will exist in the future. Furthermore, we believe that a strong economy will assist in this endeavour,” announced the Prime Minister.

“Labor is running on jobs and the economy, and as I have noticed that the Coalition is running on a similar platform I decided to reach out to Tony for the benefit of Australia.”

“That’s right,” said Abbott. “A Coalition government will fight for a better Australian economy and more jobs for Australians.”

“So will Labor,” added Rudd.

Treasurer Chris Bowen and Shadow Treasurer Joe Hockey later joined them.

Bowen quickly shifted to the attack, attempting to highlight the differences between Labor and Coalition policies.

“There is a clear choice. A Labor government will uphold Australian values and ensure a better future for all.”

“As would the Coalition,” interjected Hockey.

When asked for specific policies, Rudd and Abbott again threw to their colleagues.

“I reject the premise of the question,” responded Bowen, “and I’m sure Joe would agree.”

“I do,” said Hockey.

“When you ask about policy all you do is confuse the Australian people, when it is clear that we will not stop fighting for a better economy.”

“And neither will we.”