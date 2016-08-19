Heartbreaking end to Rio Olympics for Aussie high jumper Eleanor Patterson.

The heartbreak was palpable for Aussie high jump star Eleanor Patterson as she fronted reporters after her shocking elimination from the women’s high jump at the Rio Olympics.

Wearing sunglasses to hide her tears, the 20-year-old said she was “very disappointed” after failing to clear the 1.92m jump three times her first Games.

Woooooh 50 days till Rio!! So so so pumped!! Been working on dat back arch, Tis going brilliantly … as you can see ???????????????? #minime #oneteam #roadtorio A photo posted by Eleanor Patterson (@eleanorpatterson) on Jun 16, 2016 at 3:48am PDT

Almost three years ago the Leongatha girl was labelled a “prodigy” after clearing 1.96m at the Australian All-School Championships.

She won gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 and became the first Australian female in 24 years to make the high jump final at the world championships, where she finished eighth.

Eleanor Patterson has just missed it on her 2nd attempt. Watch her LIVE on Channel 7. #Rio2016 #7Olympics https://t.co/bW1e4IIFsO — 7Olympics (@7olympics) August 18, 2016

“I’m very disappointed there’s no doubt about it. I was jumping really well and I was feeling really good but I got to (1.92m) and I couldn’t put it together evidently,” she told Channel Seven.

“I’m very disappointed but I know I have a lot of people who have been supporting me along the way.

“My coach David who has been brilliant, my family who have always supported me non-stop and everyone… I’m just blessed.”

Hold your head up #eleanorpatterson such a bright future ahead! We are so proud!! @AUSOlympicTeam #oneteam — Sally Pearson OAM (@sallypearson) August 18, 2016

She said it was “sadly” a learning experience for her.