Get up and knock on your elderly neighbour's door.

Melbourne is hot.

Adelaide is hot. And getting hotter.

Today, more Australian cities have a temperature forecast that starts with a three or a four than with a nice, comfortable two. And Sydney is recovering from a tornado.

In other words, summer is here and things are getting crazy.

In between complaining about how hot or not hot it is, in between deciding whether it’s a beach day or a too-hot-for-that movie day, in between worrying about humidity hair at the Christmas party and how to stop the kids overheating during their water fight – in between all of that, let’s remember something else.

When it’s hot, the people next door might need you.

Especially if they’re elderly. Especially if they’re living alone. Especially if they are unwell.

It’s not patronising to knock on someone’s door and make sure they’re okay, that they have cold water in the fridge and something simple and cool to eat.