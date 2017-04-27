Sunrise's Edwina Bartholomew had a very unusual demand about her new engagement ring.

By now you are well and truly aware that Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew is engaged to her partner of six years, Neil Varcoe.

(And if you didn’t then, SPOILER ALERT…)

Now, in a revelation more shocking than the fact she kept her engagement a secret for TWO WHOLE WEEKS without anyone knowing, she’s revealed she actually begged her fiancé for a smaller ring.

No, that’s not a typo. A smaller ring.

As in, less fancy. Less diamonds. Less bling.

In an interview with Confidential, the 33-year-old said she actually chose a ring that was “a lot smaller” than the one currently hanging out on her finger.