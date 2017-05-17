Edwina Bartholomew: 'I never thought I'd go back to someone who cheated on me.'

Television presenter Edwina Bartholomew has spoken about an ex-boyfriend who cheated on her and the way she found out about it.

“I had a boyfriend who was cheating on me and evidently, everyone knew about it except me,” the 33-year-old Sunrise presenter told the radio show The Thinkergirls on KIIS.

She said it was one particular girlfriend who pulled her aside and told her what was happening.

“I remember the night so clearly because we were at uni in Bathurst in regional New South Wales and she took me down the street,” Bartholomew said.

“I will always remember that she was the one who put her hand up.”

Sunrise present Edwina Bartholomew has a genius trick for keeping in touch with old friends. Post continues below.



For a time, Bartholomew continued dating the guy who’d been cheating on her. Soon after, she realised the mistake she’d made.

“Stupidly, I went back to him and I stayed with him for another few months, then I came to my senses as, you know, so many women do,” she said.

“I never thought I would be that woman who would go back to someone who cheated on me.”

In April this year, Bartholomew announced her engagement to long time partner Neil Varcoe.

She posted a picture on Instagram that showed off an incredible diamond ring with the caption: "On this day, two wonderful weeks ago, the love of my life asked me to be his wife. And I said… umm…. ahh… let me have a think… just kidding… YES. We are over the moon."