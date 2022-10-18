When Terminator 2's Edward Furlong was 15, his 28-year-old tutor started "dating" him.

In the early 90s, teen actor Edward Furlong was an undeniable star. He was plucked from obscurity after a casting director spotted him standing on the steps of a youth club and became a bonafide "heartthrob" for millions of teenagers after starring in James Cameron's hit Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Yet behind the scenes, there was a lot going on in the 13-year-old's life. Firstly, there was a tug-of-war for his guardianship between Furlong's mother Eleanor, his aunt Nancy and uncle Sean, and his court-appointed lawyer Bruce Ross.

Then there was Jacqueline Louise Domac. Domac, who was then 26 and married, met Furlong on the set of Terminator 2 after she was hired as his stand-in. Once the film was completed, she was told she would make a good tutor for the teen, so Domac went back to college to earn a degree in teaching.

In 1992, Domac began working as a tutor to the children starring in the film A Home of Our Own. This was Furlong's fourth film - his other movies Pet Sematary 2 and American Heart had been smaller than Terminator 2 but relatively well-received.

According to Entertainment Weekly, director Tony Bill suspected Domac, then 28, had romantic intentions towards Furlong, then 15. She was subsequently fired from set after being discovered "wrestling playfully with Furlong and another child on the floor of her classroom."

Furlong's aunt and uncle, who were his guardians at the time, did not think Domac did anything wrong and kept her on as his private tutor. In 1993, they also hired her as a social worker so that she could monitor Furlong's welfare on the set of his film Brainscan.