When our daughter Olivia started prep early this year, we were so excited to see her begin her educational adventure. What we probably didn’t quite realise is just how involved we would be as parents, almost becoming part-time teachers ourselves.

Life as a parent is busy and most of us struggle with work, family and life in general. But dedicating that extra one-on-one learning time with your kids is important – and to be honest, it can be really fun too.

As busy as we are, we need to find the time, however little it might be. In our house, we like to bring a sense of play to Olivia’s learning – and that often takes having the right tools.

We have been exploring Officeworks’ Learn and Grow range, an affordable and diverse collection of learning tools that fit into the spare time we have, giving us no excuses.

One of our daughters’ favourite activities to play shops – in particular, running her own cafe which includes her multitasking as chef, waitress and cleaner!

To help her set up shop, we used the Sounds Are Fun placemat and Practise Mat Alphabet, which were perfect to help her sound out the words she wanted to use on her menu for the cafe. The mats have cute, colourful pictures and the alphabet mat has a section on the back to trace over and practice their letters with it easily being wiped clean for next time. They’re perfect for her development right now.