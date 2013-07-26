Editor's favourites: two tearjerker weddings, three stoushes and 10 hilarious cat GIFs

I spent a large part of this week weeping over my keyboard, both at work and home. The home breakdown was caused by my husband leaving my rabbit loose in the house for a day – he destroyed almost every electrical cable in the place … including the one to my computer.

At work I cried over things that really matter – these hearbreaking stories:

>> This Wagga Wagga man's dying wish was to marry his sweetheart. So the hospital staff where he was staying did something wonderful - they made it happen. Details on their incredible act of kindness here >>http://bit.ly/17aC8dw

>> Their family doctor assured them their toddler just had a "summer virus", but it was cancer. But they've vowed to beat it and help other kids in the process. Here's their inspiring story >> http://bit.ly/16rOpLr

>> This mum was stunned to discover she was carrying twins... then devastated when her obstetrician broke the devastating news that one of her babies had died in the womb. Read her story here >>http://bit.ly/140KPJv

>> I was totally floored by this family's wedding day heartache - they moved the ceremony forward so their dying toddler could be there as best man. His dad carried him down the aisle because he's too sick to walk >> http://bit.ly/136rWSj

>> On the other hand, this brave mum revealed she suffered physical abuse a child and pondered whether she should get a bumper sticker that says "I don't beat my kids". Read her story here >> http://bit.ly/14jEVGu

Things also got thought-provoking with these stories ...

>> This mum has banned birthday presents for her son at his parties. Here she explains why and and the reason should consider it too >> http://bit.ly/1bDouHy

>> We also explored the subject of wedding gifts and how much you should spend. It was sparked by this bride who went ballistic over only being given $100. Do you think her response was justifiable or completely out of line? >>http://bit.ly/147fGjd

>> Click here to read about Arin and Katie - the transgender teens who fell in love >> http://bit.ly/18LRcVH

>> I loved this story about the tough questions kids ask - such as "Why do people die?" and how to answer them >> http://bit.ly/1cc0ElE

>> Don’t be strong all the time; don’t judge others, you don’t know their story; don’t hold your farts in ... these were just some of the brilliant life "don'ts" in this awesome list >> http://bit.ly/143LOIY

In honour of World Breastfeeding Week, we posted these amazing historical breastfeeding photos from the 1800s >> http://bit.ly/132vu7X