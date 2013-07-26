Editor's favourites: the stories that made me laugh, cry and bake ...

Editing iVillage made me weep A LOT this week. So many heartfelt stories. But it wasn’t all tears. There was joy during the royal birth, laughter at some hilarious videos and drooling over the most divine recipes.

Oh – and of course we have a brand new website. Do you like the new look? We’d love your feedback.

Here are my editor’s favourite stories of the week …

Her dad is dying of cancer, so this woman filmed a father-daughter dance with him for her future wedding day. Watch and weep >>http://bit.ly/15gB1KY

Nobody wanted these conjoined triplets. Then something beautiful happened… Would you have the courage to do what this amazing couple did? http://bit.ly/143YaDR

This mum’s description of the harrowing moment she watched her husband battle to save their son’s life brought back a similar moment for me, when our daughter choked in a restaurant. Chills. Read it here >> http://bit.ly/12aU4bJ

This teen wrote a bucket list she never got the chance to fulfil … so hundreds of strangers are completing it in her honour. Read the awesome details here >> http://bit.ly/13612JI

I felt so sad for Prince William, not having his mum around this week. Prince George would have been Princess Diana’s first grandchild. Read what I had to say about it here >> http://bit.ly/13yJFon

I also wrote about why I don’t think solving the gender imbalance is a simple as telling girls they’re smart instead of pretty. And then I braced myself for a slamming >> http://bit.ly/15Kyl7m

Did you feel pressured to lose your ‘baby weight’ within weeks of giving birth? We were horrified to see certain media outlets already speculating on when Princess Kate would lose hers. Here’s why being skinny doesn’t make you a better mum >> http://bit.ly/12kfO50