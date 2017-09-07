Aussie woman exposes true extent of editing on Instagram with before-and-after photos.

When scrolling through social media, it can be hard to work out what truths might be hiding behind all of those seemingly perfect images.

Now, a swimwear entrepreneur from New South Wales, Karina Irby, has shared what really goes on in an average photo-editing process.

“Let’s play a game called reality versus Instagram,” the 27-year-old posted alongside a before-and-after-editing composite.

“Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy “Insta Girls” posting unrealistic images of themselves. As I scroll through the comments I find young girls tagging their friends “GOALS” and “OMG WHY DON’T I LOOK LIKE THIS?” The truth is these models don’t looks like this, either.”