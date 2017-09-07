Aussie woman exposes true extent of editing on Instagram with before-and-after photos.

When scrolling through social media, it can be hard to work out what truths might be hiding behind all of those seemingly perfect images.
Now, a swimwear entrepreneur from New South Wales, Karina Irby, has shared what really goes on in an average photo-editing process.
“Let’s play a game called reality versus Instagram,” the 27-year-old posted alongside a before-and-after-editing composite.
“Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy “Insta Girls” posting unrealistic images of themselves. As I scroll through the comments I find young girls tagging their friends “GOALS” and “OMG WHY DON’T I LOOK LIKE THIS?” The truth is these models don’t looks like this, either.”
LETS PLAY A GAME? ???? It’s called ???? REALITY VS INSTAGRAM Every morning I wake up and scroll though my personal Instagram feed and spy “Insta Girls” posting unrealistic images of themselves. The girls I follow that portray these images have big followings, often with hundreds of thousands of young girls looking up to them as a role models. As I scroll though the comments I find young girls tagging their friends “GOALS” and “OMG WHY DONT I LOOK LIKE THIS????????” The truth is these girls don’t looks like this. They look like you, like everyone. I have gone ahead and copied the classic “Insta Girl Edit” in my second image and listed below is what I have done to it???????? Full body skin smooth Enlarged my booty Sucked in my tummy Sucked in my back Thinned out my arms Thinned out my quads Made my neck a tad skinnier Got ride of my scars and cellulite Made my breast rounder Lifted my booty After all these little tweaks, can you notice how my horizon is warped? So many girls are so into how their Insta image is going to be portrayed that they don’t even notice they have warped the background!? ????????♀️ Ladies, I’m not here to play mean girl towards others. I simply want to #inspire you to love yourself and stop comparing yourselves to unrealistic images online. Look out for the signs of the “Insta Girl Edit” and don’t take social media too seriously. Let’s get real❤️