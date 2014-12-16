He can sing, he can act, and now he's off the market. Sorry.

Do you hear the people sing? Singing the song of angry men? Well that’s because…

Eddie Redmayne – he of the good hair and dashing accent from Les Miserables – is officially off the market.

The 32-year-old English actor married girlfriend Hannah Bagshawe on Monday in a small ceremony in Somerset, England.

The newly weds. Looking blissfully adorable. Image via Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images.

Eddie and Hannah were joined by close family and friends at Babington House.

The pair, who have been dating for two years, announced their engagement in the London Times in May of this year.