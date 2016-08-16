The Olympics may not have brought us a bounty of medals but that doesn’t mean we’re not rolling in gold.

Sunrise all-rounder Edwina Bartholomew has come out on top after a stint as a Rio reporter won her fans nationwide.

Delivering commentary that is passionate, hilarious and homespun offered audiences a break from the usual jargon used to describe events.

A photo posted by Edwina Bartholomew (@edwina_b) on Aug 14, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

Bartholomew told the Daily Telegraph her key to presenting success could be how her enthusiasm compensates her lack of technical knowledge.

“Perhaps it’s because I bring the enthusiasm of every Australian,” she said.

“I’m no Olympics expert but I just absolutely love the Games and the whole experience. I hope that excitement translates.”

It does.

@edwina_b @7olympics you were gold at the end of the game Eddie!! Nice interview!! Lucky you to be there! Enjoy ???????? — Katykate (@katykateAS) August 11, 2016

The efforts have not gone unnoticed as her reporting has been shot into social media stardom.

@Channel7 @sunriseon7 @edwina_b I have to say how brilliantly fabulous is Edwina Bartholomew as host and presenter ! Great choice for Rio !! — AgnesQueenofCupcakes (@AgnesQoC) August 6, 2016

Fans have flooded her Instagram posts with encouragement and words of support.

“Doing a great job eddy!” One user said.

“The Olympic experience will remain with you forever. The bean salad will will not. You’re doing a great job. Take a bow!” Another user said.

A photo posted by Edwina Bartholomew (@edwina_b) on Aug 9, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Bartholomew said her favourite Olympics moment was one most of us share.

“There were so many once-in-a-lifetime moments in the first week,” she said.

“To be at the (women’s) Rugby Sevens and see our team win gold, the first Olympic gold medal in Rugby Sevens, that’s a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The presenter will hopefully become an even more regular face on Australian screens upon her return.

Feature image via Instagram.