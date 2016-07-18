fashion

Eddie Bartholomew and Sam Armytage give us a lesson in dressing in dark colours.

There are a few stereotypes about people who wear all-black outfits. They either:

a) work in fashion,
b) live in Melbourne,
c) are in mourning, or
d) couldn’t decide what to wear and/or hadn’t yet done a colour wash, so settled on the only foolproof doesn’t-clash option.

Yet if you’ve ever written off the head-to-toe dark ensemble as boring, think again. Because Sunrise presenter Eddie Bartholomew and host Sam Armytage have just proved how it can be exactly the opposite.

Watch: Paula Joye on the one item every women needs in her wardrobe. Post continues after video.

Both women served Channel Seven viewers a lesson in dark hues on Friday’s episode. We’re talking sleek shapes, dramatic detailing and, of course, a killer pair of shoes.

For Armytage it was all about the sleeves, pairing a Carla Zampatti skirt ($459) with a Dion Lee top ($690).

Loving this black-on-black ensemble today on @sam_armytage | Top @_dion_lee_ | Skirt @carlazampatti

A photo posted by Seven Styling (@sevenstyling) on Jul 13, 2016 at 5:33pm PDT

“The clothes maketh the woman…feel like a hundred bucks.  Lots of you asking for deets on today’s outfit,” she wrote on Instagram.

“For those of you not asking… Enjoy a gratuitous shot of ME haha!”

It’s a simple top and skirt combo, but with the addition of the bat wing sleeves and the cheeky split, it’s seriously striking and elegant – no bling or loud prints necessary.

Bartholomew’s outfit, on the other hand, was all about the shoulders. 

Bless the beautiful ladies from @sevenstyling. Top from @scanlantheodore. Skirt @countryroad #sun7 A photo posted by Edwina Bartholomew (@edwina_b) on Jul 13, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

Her off-the-shoulder Scanlan and Theodore top ($650) — which, as she kindly pointed out on Twitter, was actually dark green rather than black — was balanced out by a Country Road wrap skirt (similar, $111.75), some silver finger bling and a pair of nude heels.

Going nude (on your feet, mind you) is a great stylists’ trick to make your legs appear longer and let your outfit do the talking.

Chic, classic ensembles like Armytage and Bartholomew’s are perfect for meetings at work and will also see you through to dancing on the tables at your favourite bar ’til 1am. (Post continues after gallery.)

What the celebs are wearing at Fashion Week.

Terry BivianoImage via Getty
Anna HeinrichImage via Getty
Bambi Northwood-Blythe Image via Getty
Christine CenteneraImage via Getty
Delta Goodrem and Edwina McCannImage via Getty
Elyse KnowlesImage via Getty
Isabelle CornishImage via Getty
Jennifer HawkinsImage via Getty
Lindy KlimImage via Getty
Liz CambadgeImage via Getty
Margaret ZhangImage via Getty
Nadia Fairfax, Kate WaterhouseImage via Getty
Nikki PhillipsImage via Getty
Pip EdwardsImage via Getty
Roxy and Pixie JacenkoImage via Getty
Tash Sefton and Elle Ferguson of They All Hate UsImage via Getty
Brooke TestoniImage: Getty
Isabelle CornishImage: Getty
Kate PeckImage: Getty
Kate WaterhouseImage: Getty
Kate WaterhouseImage: Getty
Lindy KlimImage: Getty
Nadia FairfaxImage: Getty
Sally ObermederImage: Getty
Sarah EllenImage: Getty
Tessa JamesImage: Getty
They All Hate UsImage: Getty

While the pieces from the Channel Seven styling cupboard aren’t exactly budget buys, the principles that make the outfits work — simple, clean, balanced lines with one stand out detail — will work just as well with a Kmart skirt and Portman’s blouse as they do with designer gear.

Oh, and a fresh blowdry doesn’t hurt either.

Really like the pieces? We’ve found some cheaper alternatives you can have a play with.

Sam: Portmans top, $59.95 and Sheike skirt, $109.95.

Eddie: Sportsgirl top $89.95 and Topshop skirt, around $80.

Featured images: Instagram

What's your favourite trick for making all-black outfits interesting?

