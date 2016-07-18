Eddie Bartholomew and Sam Armytage give us a lesson in dressing in dark colours.

There are a few stereotypes about people who wear all-black outfits. They either:

a) work in fashion,

b) live in Melbourne,

c) are in mourning, or

d) couldn’t decide what to wear and/or hadn’t yet done a colour wash, so settled on the only foolproof doesn’t-clash option.

Yet if you’ve ever written off the head-to-toe dark ensemble as boring, think again. Because Sunrise presenter Eddie Bartholomew and host Sam Armytage have just proved how it can be exactly the opposite.

Watch: Paula Joye on the one item every women needs in her wardrobe. Post continues after video.

Both women served Channel Seven viewers a lesson in dark hues on Friday’s episode. We’re talking sleek shapes, dramatic detailing and, of course, a killer pair of shoes.

For Armytage it was all about the sleeves, pairing a Carla Zampatti skirt ($459) with a Dion Lee top ($690).