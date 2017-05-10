Get excited: We have all the dates for Ed Sheeran's upcoming Australian tour.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will return to Australia for stadium dates next March.

Frontier Touring announced the much-anticipated run at 12.01am on Wednesday with plenty of room for additional shows to be added.

The 26-year-old will open the Australian leg on March 3 in Perth before hitting Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane as well as two New Zealand dates in Auckland and Dunedin.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker, who recently broke the ARIA charts record for most consecutive weeks at No.1, is due to headline the Glastonbury Festival in England next month.

Most recently in the country in February for a promo tour, Sheeran’s last bona fide Australian show saw him joined by Elton John for two songs at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium in December 2015.

Ed Sheeran tour dates.

March 3 – Perth Stadium, Perth

March 7 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

March 10 – Etihad Stadium, Melbourne

March 16 – ANZ Stadium, Sydney

March 24 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

March 28 – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin