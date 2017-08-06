"I thought I was having a bad period. Then I took a pregnancy test."

My GP sent me straight to a maternity A&E on the Saturday. It didn’t help she couldn’t date the pregnancy as I hadn’t noted any periods. Bloods were taken, internals were done. The word ectopic was mentioned, as was miscarriage, but right then it was a waiting game. They told me to come back on Thursday, and they'd do a vaginal scan.

On the Sunday the cramping and bleeding was at its worst. When I saw clots on my sanitary towel, the tears began. The guilt of the beers on the Thursday eve, the cocktails in the Philippines the week before, the Pilates class I had done when I was cramping were very much present in my thoughts. There was no way I could wait until Thursday to find out if I was miscarrying. My husband and I went back to the A&E on Easter Monday and asked if I could get a blood test to see if my HCG levels had doubled in the last 48 hours (a sign of a viable pregnancy). One of the midwives called me “Little Miss Anxious” and I was told to do pregnancy yoga. She didn’t mean it in a nasty way, but I was right to be anxious. They had fallen and as the doctor delivered the news that I was “most likely having a miscarriage,” I saw the heartbreak on my husbands face. I was told again to come back on the Thursday and rule out an ectopic pregnancy.

I had to ring my mum in Ireland and tell her through tears that I was miscarrying. Waiting for her to wake up as I was eight hours ahead was awful. That day was quite surreal. I wasn’t quite sure what I was crying for. For most of it, I felt fine. Wasn’t it only 72 hours of feeling pregnant? I felt guilty for ruining mums Easter. I had seen how worried she had been through my sisters miscarriages, and I hated that I was doing it to her too.

I have been living in Australia for nearly five years. Mum and Dad were booked to arrive next December for the first time. If my calculating was correct the baby would have been due while they were here. Timing couldn’t have been better. I hadn’t considered that the fertilised egg had implanted in my right Fallopian tube.

I told my husband not to come with me on the Thursday for the scan. I didn’t want that to be our first scan memory - it was supposes to be exciting like in the movies. I didn’t want him to see the emptiness on the screen. But there was something on the screen. I was shown a 25mm sac in my right tube. I let out a swear word as this Scottish midwife rubbed my knee and handed me a tissue. I was so annoyed when the sonographer turned the screen towards me and said, “Let me show you what I’m seeing”. Why on earth would he think I would want to see it? The sonographer talked about surgery, methotrexate injections or expectant management. I heard none of it as I cursed myself for telling my husband not to come. I was no longer fine, this changed things. I rang my mum and told her, “I didn’t think it could get any worse.” I got the train home while silent tears ran down my cheeks as the passengers sitting opposite me pretended not to see.

I was lucky the sac was small, my HCG levels were lowering. So after discussing it with my husband we decided to try expectant management.

I couldn’t find much on expectant management online so ordered a book ‘Ectopic Pregnancy’ by Claudia Gordon. I didn’t know anyone personally who had been through it.