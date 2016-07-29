4 easy and delicious pasta meals (that aren't spag bol).

With butter and cheese when the cupboard is bare.

With a jar of the ‘red sauce’ when you are in a hurry.

Or, if you are my middle child, just by itself with a glass of milk.

Pasta: the kitchen staple that gets you through not just the busy week but the weekend too.

With three pasta-mad kids, I’ve accumulated quite a collection of go-to recipes. From the ones you can throw together at the last minute, to the ones that you can with some of the more unusual types of pasta, here are some of my family’s favourites.

1. Tagliatelle with tuna, lemon & rocket.

This is one for the parents who want something a bit lighter.

Ingredients

500g San Remo tagliatelle

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil,

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

450g can of tuna in oil

A handful of rocket

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

Medium dried red chillies, thinly sliced (optional)

Method

Cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water until al dente. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in another large pan, add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Drained tuna in a bowl, reserve the oil. Heat the tuna oil and olive oil gently in a large, non-stick frying pan, add the garlic and chilli. Lightly mash tuna with a fork and add to the pan, then add the rocket. Remove quickly Stir in the lemon zest and juice. Drain the pasta and add to tuna mixture. Mix well together and serve immediately.

Tagliatelle can be served with a variety of sauces, a very versatile pasta that pleases the whole family. Image: iStock.

2. One pot sausage orrechiette.

Orrechiette is ear-shaped pasta, and what kid doesn’t like sausages? This recipe is easy to make and tastes delicious.