The challenge: To buy every Christmas present from one place and keep it cheap.

I’ve always been ‘that’ person at Christmas time.

The one that hasn’t done any of their shopping and has left everything to the last minute. No matter how many times I say to myself that this year is going to be different, I’m going to be more organised, the reality is I’ll never change.

Every year I have an array of people to buy for. Friends, family, cousins, Secret Santas, housemates — and quite frankly allocating time to do all of that is overwhelming. I’m also ‘that’ person who walks into a big shopping centre and turns into an excitable puppy jumping all over the place, going into every shop and wanting to buy everything with the limited amount of cash on my card.

But this year I’ve set myself a task — to buy all Christmas presents from BIG W (in the one day) and keep to a budget.

List in hand I drove to Westfield, my Christmas shopping naivety shining through here — I’d chosen peak time and finding a park was near impossible. I’ll admit it, I’m officially a Christmas shopping rookie. Nonetheless, I headed into BIG W for a stress-free experience.

On the list this year are my housemates, Secret Santa victim, Dad, Mum and sisters.

See you on the other side.

1. Partner.

Now some may find this choice a bit cheeky — but when buying for someone I live with I have always had the theory that it’s best to buy something that you can use as well. It just makes sense, after all when you live with them you get access to their goodies too. I’ve not-so-secretly wanted a Nutri Bullet for a very long time so when I ran past this at the entrance of BIG W I was tempted. And at $30 off it would have been rude not to buy it — a treat for the boy and for me, everyone wins.